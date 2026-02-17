Somnigroup Q4 Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI), a vertically integrated bedding company, on Tuesday reported its net income attributable to the company increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $140.8 million from $71.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.66 versus $0.40 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $153.7 million from $107.2 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.72 versus $0.60 last year.

On average, 10 analysts had expected the company to report $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $348.5 million from $219.4 million in the previous year.

Operating income surged to $247.1 million from $127.6 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.87 billion from $1.21 billion in the previous year.

For full-year 2026, the company expected adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.40, representing approximately 19% growth from 2025 adjusted earnings per share at the mid-point.

In the pre-market trading, Somnigroup 1.32% lesser at $94.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

