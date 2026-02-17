Somnigroup International Declares Q1 Dividend Of $0.17/shr

(RTTNews) - Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI), a vertically integrated bedding company, on Tuesday said its Board of Directors declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.17 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 19 to shareholders of record as of March 5.

Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson said the increase reflects the company's strong market position and ability to generate significant free cash flow, marking the sixth dividend increase in the past five years.

In the pre-market trading, Somnigroup International is 1.32% lesser at $94.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

