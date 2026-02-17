Markets
SGI

Somnigroup International Declares Q1 Dividend Of $0.17/shr

February 17, 2026 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI), a vertically integrated bedding company, on Tuesday said its Board of Directors declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.17 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 19 to shareholders of record as of March 5.

Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson said the increase reflects the company's strong market position and ability to generate significant free cash flow, marking the sixth dividend increase in the past five years.

In the pre-market trading, Somnigroup International is 1.32% lesser at $94.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SGI
SGIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.