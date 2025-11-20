Some Seniors Could Get 3 Social Security Checks in December 2025

Key Points

The Social Security Administration typically pays benefits on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

Those on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) have different payment dates.

Jan. 1, 2026, is a holiday, so next year's first SSI payment will go out early.

December is likely a costly month for you with the holidays fast approaching, so any extra money would be welcome. You may receive a year-end bonus from your job if you're still employed. But if you're just living off your savings and Social Security, you probably won't receive any extra income until January when your first checks with the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) come through.

That said, a small subset of seniors will take home three benefits this month. Here's how to determine if you're one of them and when each benefit will be available.

How the Social Security Administration assigns payment due dates

The Social Security Administration has three primary payment due dates each month. This applies to retirement, spousal, survivor, and disability benefits. Yours depends on the day of the month you were born. It breaks down like this:

Born on the 1st to the 10th: Second Wednesday of every month

Second Wednesday of every month Born on the 11th to the 20th: Third Wednesday of every month

Third Wednesday of every month Born on the 21st to the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of every month

Most Social Security beneficiaries get their checks on the scheduled Wednesday. But there are a couple of exceptions.

If you received Social Security before May 1997, you'll get your Social Security benefit on the third of the month, regardless of your birthdate. This is also true for individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

SSI is a monthly benefit for the blind, disabled, and low-income seniors that the Social Security Administration pays out to qualifying Americans. SSI payments typically go out on the first of the month. But again, there are exceptions.

If the first or third of a month falls on a weekend or a holiday, payment moves to the first business day before that weekend or holiday. For example, if the third is a Saturday, you'd receive that payment on the Friday before instead.

What's happening in December 2025?

In December 2025, most Americans will receive their Social Security checks on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday as scheduled. Those who typically get their checks on the third will also receive theirs on the normal day.

The December SSI payment will arrive on Dec. 1, 2025, but the January payment will show up a day early on Dec. 31, 2025. That's because Jan. 1, 2026, is a federal holiday. So technically, you're not getting more money than you normally would. The Social Security Administration is just doing what it needs to so you don't have to wait until Jan. 2, 2026, for your SSI payment to process.

The Social Security Administration now pays most checks via direct deposit. If you don't have this set up, you should now have a prepaid debit card, as the Social Security Administration has ended paper check delivery.

These payment methods are pretty efficient, but please note that your benefit may take a few business days after your scheduled payment date to appear in your account. If you don't receive it, reach out to the Social Security Administration for help.

If you're on SSI, be sure to check that the Social Security Administration correctly applied the 2.8% COLA to the payment you'll receive on Dec. 31, 2025. Your Dec. 1, 2025, SSI payment will be the same amount you've been receiving all year.

You should have received a notice from the government detailing exactly how much your Social Security and SSI benefits will increase next year. Ensure your new SSI payment aligns with these expectations and contact the Social Security Administration if you believe there is an issue.

