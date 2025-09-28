Some Retirees Could Get Three Social Security Checks in October. Are You One of Them?

Key Points Social Security checks typically go out on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month.

Those receiving SSI and Social Security get their checks on the third of each month.

SSI beneficiaries will receive two payments in October.

October is shaping up to be a pretty big month for Social Security beneficiaries. You'll get your first look at what your checks will look like next year with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement on Oct. 15. If you'd been receiving paper checks in September, you'll also receive your first electronic payment in the coming weeks.

There's also a chance that you could get more than one benefit check this month. More than 2.5 million beneficiaries are set to receive three checks in October, and some married couples could receive as many as six next month.

How the Social Security payment schedule works

Paying Social Security benefits to millions of Americans each month is no easy feat. The government manages this by assigning specific payment dates based on the day of the month you were born. It goes like this:

Born between the 1st and the 10th: Second Wednesday of every month

Second Wednesday of every month Born between the 11th and the 20th: Third Wednesday of every month

Third Wednesday of every month Born between the 21st and the 31st: Fourth Wednesday of every month

In October, this corresponds to the 8th, 15th, and 22nd. This is when you'll receive your regular monthly check, whether that's a retirement benefit, a spousal benefit, a survivor benefit, or a disability benefit.

The rules are different for those who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), though. SSI is a separate benefit available to the blind and disabled, as well as low-income seniors. If you qualify for SSI and Social Security, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month, regardless of your birthday, or the last preceding business day if the third is a weekend or holiday.

SSI payments are typically sent on the first day of each month, unless that day falls on a weekend or a holiday. Then, it's sent on the last business day before the first.

Why 2.5 million Americans will get three checks in October

Seniors on Social Security and SSI will get their October payments as scheduled on the first and third of the month. They'll also get their November SSI payment on Oct. 31 because Nov. 1, 2025, falls on a Saturday.

This means that some seniors will receive three benefit checks in October, and married couples could get up to six checks if both spouses are claiming Social Security benefits and SSI.

But it's important to remember that that third check isn't a bonus. It's just you getting your November SSI payment a little bit early. You won't receive an SSI payment again until Dec. 1, 2025, so you'll need to stretch your benefits until then.

If you don't receive your checks as scheduled, the Social Security Administration requests that you allow three additional mailing days before contacting it about the payment. However, most electronic payments, like direct deposit or prepaid debit cards, show up in your account pretty quickly.

Those who recently switched from paper checks to electronic payments will want to take special care to make sure their October payments show up as scheduled. If not, reach out to the Social Security Administration as soon as possible after allowing for the three mailing days to see what's going on. It's possible that something went wrong when you elected a new payment method. In that case, you might not get checks again until you've sorted this issue out.

After you've confirmed that you're getting your checks as scheduled, you can relax a bit and look forward to your checks coming in on or around their assigned days in November.

