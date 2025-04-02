Solventum Stock: Is SOLV Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Maplewood, Minnesota-based Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is a healthcare company specializing in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. With a market cap of $13.2 billion, the company operates through Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Solventum fits right into that category, reflecting its significant presence and influence in the healthcare and medical instruments industry.

Active Investor:

SOLV currently trades 11.1% below its all-time high of $85.92 touched on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, the stock has soared 15.6% over the past three months, significantly outpacing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 4.2% gains during the same time frame.

Solventum has outpaced the healthcare sector over the longer term as well. SOLV has gained 13.4% over the past six months and 10.5% over the 52 weeks, outpacing XLV’s 6.4% decline over the past six months and 2.1% dip over the past year.

To confirm the uptrend, SOLV has traded mostly above its 50-day and 100-day moving averages since mid-January with some fluctuations.

Despite delivering better-than-expected financials, Solventum’s stock prices dropped 4.4% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 27. Driven by 2.3% year-over-year growth in product sales to $1.6 billion, the company’s overall topline inched up 1.9% to approximately $2.1 billion, surpassing the Street expectations by a small margin. Meanwhile, due to a surge in the cost of sales, the company’s gross profits dropped 3.4% year-over-year to $1.1 billion. Although the company’s non-GAAP net income plunged 34.1% year-over-year to $247 million, it was expected and its EPS of $1.41 surpassed the consensus estimates by 7.6%.

However, the company’s FY25 guidance missed investor expectations. Solventum expects its organic sales to grow by a modest 1% - 2% and its adjusted EPS to range between $5.45 - $5.65, down from $6.70 in FY24. Furthermore, the company expects its free cash flows to drop from $805 million in FY24 to $450 million - $550 million, shattering investor confidence.

On a positive note, SOLV has outpaced its peer Hologic, Inc.’s (HOLX) 23.8% decline over the past six months and a 19.4% drop over the past year.

Nevertheless, analysts remain skeptical about the stock’s prospects. Among the 10 analysts covering the SOLV stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $81.14 suggests a modest 6.3% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.