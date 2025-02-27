Solventum Provides FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, Solventum (SOLV) provided its full-year 2025 guidance.

For the full year 2025, the company expects organic sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%, adjusted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.65 and free cash flow of $450 million to to $550 million.

"Solventum executed another quarter of solid performance, enabling us to deliver full year 2024 at the high end of our expectations," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "We're successfully executing across all elements and phases of the 3-phased transformation plan we laid out at our 2024 Investor Day. We look forward to introducing our long-term strategic plan and financial targets to drive sustainable long-term growth and value creation at our upcoming 2025 Investor Day next month."

