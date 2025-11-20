Markets
SOLV

Solventum To Acquire Privately-held Acera Surgical For Up To $850 Mln

November 20, 2025 — 09:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Solventum Corp. (SOLV) announced Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acera Surgical, a privately held bioscience company, for $725 million in cash plus up to $125 million in contingent cash payments based on the achievement of certain future milestones.

Founded in 2013, Acera has developed and commercialized innovative synthetic treatment options for soft tissue repair, leveraging a proprietary electrospinning technology platform.

Acera's innovation engine and commercial footprint align with Solventum's leadership in advanced wound care, its clinical relationships and go-to-market capabilities. The combination is expected to enable accelerated adoption of Restrata products in the acute care market.

Acera is expected to generate approximately $90 million in sales in 2025. On an adjusted basis, the transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2026 and accretive to adjusted EPS beginning in 2027.

Solventum plans to use its cash on hand to finance the transaction, with no additional debt or use of its credit line, and expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.