Solvar Limited Reports Strong FY24 and Strategic Shift

Solvar Limited, a finance provider in underserviced markets, reported a robust financial performance for FY24 with a Normalised NPAT of $29.0m and an 11.2% growth in its Australian loan book. The company has announced a strategic shift by ceasing new lending in New Zealand to focus on establishing a Commercial Business unit in Australia. Solvar also emphasized its philanthropic efforts and commitment to sustainability, setting a positive tone for FY25.

