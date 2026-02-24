Solstice Advanced Materials (SOLS) Price Target Increased by 24.99% to 84.17

The average one-year price target for Solstice Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:SOLS) has been revised to $84.17 / share. This is an increase of 24.99% from the prior estimate of $67.34 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.73 to a high of $98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.52% from the latest reported closing price of $79.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solstice Advanced Materials. This is an increase of 976 owner(s) or 97,600.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of SOLS is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 7,468K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,782K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 2,682K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 2,642K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,313K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company.

