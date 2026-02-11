Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (SOLS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $41 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $133 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $987 million from $913 million last year.

Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41 Mln. vs. $133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $987 Mln vs. $913 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 935 M To $ 985 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.