Solocal Announces Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

May 30, 2024 — 02:21 am EDT

Solocal (FR:LOCAL) has released an update.

Solocal Group has announced its Mixed General Meeting for shareholders to take place on June 19, 2024, where decisions on the fiscal year accounts and financial restructuring will be discussed. Shareholders can access meeting documents and information on Solocal’s website, and the event will be broadcast live online. As a leader in digital marketing, Solocal supports 253,000 business clients in France with digital services and is committed to a sustainable societal and environmental strategy.

