Solo Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Debt Concerns

Solo Brands reports a 9.5% decline in Q1 sales with notable growth in Chubbies, while Solo Stove's performance remains challenged.

Solo Brands, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a 9.5% decline in net sales to $77.3 million, driven primarily by a significant drop in sales within the Solo Stove segment. However, the Chubbies segment saw a remarkable sales increase of 44%, contributing to segment EBITDA of 26.5% of net sales. The company is focusing on restructuring its direct-to-consumer strategies and improving marketing effectiveness, responding to existing debt challenges, and aiming for profitability enhancements. Despite cost reductions, Solo Brands experienced a net loss of $18.6 million for the quarter, up from $6.5 million a year earlier, amid concerns about its ongoing viability as it transitions to address financial flexibility and operational efficiency. Cash reserves markedly increased to $206.4 million as of March 31, 2025, following significant borrowing activity.

Potential Positives

Chubbies segment reported a significant sales increase of 43.9%, highlighting strong consumer engagement and demand.

Improvements in profitability were demonstrated through disciplined cost reduction initiatives leading to profitability improvements in February and March.

Cash and cash equivalents jumped to $206.4 million from $12.0 million, indicating better liquidity position.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, while down from the previous year, still indicates a positive operating income for the Chubbies segment, contributing positively to the overall corporate structure.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by 9.5% from the prior year, primarily driven by a significant 49.2% decline in the Solo Stove segment.

Net loss for the first quarter increased to $18.6 million, up from $6.5 million in the previous year, indicating worsening financial performance.

The company's Class A common stock has been suspended from trading on the NYSE and is now quoted on the OTC Pink Market, reflecting potential issues with compliance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Solo Brands' net sales in Q1 2025?

Solo Brands reported net sales of $77.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did Chubbies perform in the latest financial results?

The Chubbies segment saw a 44% increase in sales, reaching $42.7 million.

What major changes were discussed regarding Solo Stove's sales strategy?

Solo Stove is realigning its direct-to-consumer promotional strategies to better collaborate with retail partners.

What is the company’s net loss for the first quarter of 2025?

Solo Brands reported a net loss of $18.6 million in Q1 2025.

Where can investors find more information about Solo Brands?

Investors can visit Solo Brands' investor relations website at https://investors.solobrands.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC; OTC: DTCB)



(1)



(“Solo Brands” or “the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







John Larson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,



“The first quarter’s performance reflected strong sales from the Chubbies segment, up 44% from a year ago, generating segment EBITDA of 26.5% of net sales. We are pleased with Chubbies' strong consumer engagement and demand. Solo Stove first quarter sales were down versus a year ago, as expected, to realign our DTC promotional strategies and collaborate with retail partners on the strategic cadence of promotions and product launches. The team’s disciplined execution of cost reduction initiatives generated solid evidence of profitability improvements in both February and March compared to the prior year.





“We are highly focused on addressing our existing debt structure to deliver financial flexibility as we transform and stabilize the business this year with a focus on improving marketing effectiveness under the leadership of our new interim CMO, building pricing strategies to align channels, creating a product innovation culture and playbook, and right-sizing the cost structure, including an acceleration of tariff-related manufacturing diversification and contingency plans.”







Consolidated First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024









Net sales of $77.3 million declined 9.5% from $85.3 million. The decline was primarily within the Solo Stove segment direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel. The DTC channel and retail channel net sales increased in the Chubbies segment.



Net sales of $77.3 million declined 9.5% from $85.3 million. The decline was primarily within the Solo Stove segment direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel. The DTC channel and retail channel net sales increased in the Chubbies segment.



Gross profit of $42.6 million, or 55.2% of net sales, decreased by 400 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit



(3)



of $42.8 million, or 55.4% of net sales, decreased 410 basis points versus the prior year period.



Gross profit of $42.6 million, or 55.2% of net sales, decreased by 400 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit of $42.8 million, or 55.4% of net sales, decreased 410 basis points versus the prior year period.



Operating expenses decreased $3.6 million to $53.2 million, down 6.4%, primarily driven by decreases in marketing spend and distribution costs within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by one-time or non-cash restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges of $5.8 million in the current period



Operating expenses decreased $3.6 million to $53.2 million, down 6.4%, primarily driven by decreases in marketing spend and distribution costs within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by one-time or non-cash restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges of $5.8 million in the current period



Net loss of $18.6 million, 24.0% of net sales, or $0.21 per basic and diluted Class A common share, increased from $6.5 million, 7.6% of net sales, or $0.06 per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period. Adjusted net loss



(3)



of $6.2 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per basic and diluted Class A common share



(3)



, also declined from adjusted net income



(3)



of $1.7 million, or $0.03 adjusted income per basic and diluted Class A common share



(3)



from the prior year period.



Net loss of $18.6 million, 24.0% of net sales, or $0.21 per basic and diluted Class A common share, increased from $6.5 million, 7.6% of net sales, or $0.06 per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period. Adjusted net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per basic and diluted Class A common share , also declined from adjusted net income of $1.7 million, or $0.03 adjusted income per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA



(3)



of $3.5 million, or 4.5% of net sales, compared to $4.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales from the prior year period.













Segment First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024







(2)













Solo Stove











Net sales of $26.1 million declined 49.2%, driven by declines in both retail and DTC channel net sales, primarily due to eliminating our heavy promotional discounting in our DTC channel to better align with retail partners, lack of new products and reduced marketing spend, as well as lower replenishment from our strategic retail partners.



Net sales of $26.1 million declined 49.2%, driven by declines in both retail and DTC channel net sales, primarily due to eliminating our heavy promotional discounting in our DTC channel to better align with retail partners, lack of new products and reduced marketing spend, as well as lower replenishment from our strategic retail partners.



Segment EBITDA of $(1.5) million, or (5.7)% of net sales, declined from $7.6 million, or 14.9% of net sales, in the prior year period.











Chubbies











Net sales of $42.7 million increased 43.9%, driven primarily by retail channel net sales from continued growth in the strategic retail network and an increase in DTC channel net sales.



Net sales of $42.7 million increased 43.9%, driven primarily by retail channel net sales from continued growth in the strategic retail network and an increase in DTC channel net sales.



Segment EBITDA of $11.3 million, or 26.5% of net sales, improved from $4.9 million, or 16.6% of net sales, in the prior year period.









Consolidated Balance Sheet









Cash and cash equivalents



were $206.4 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $12.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the net drawdowns of $277.3 million on the Revolving Credit Facility in the first quarter of 2025.







Inventory



was $103.1 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $108.6 million at December 31, 2024.







Outstanding borrowings



were $346.3 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $82.5 million under the Term Loan as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, outstanding borrowings were reclassified from non-current to current, as it is likely that the Company will be required to report non-compliance with the interest rate coverage ratio and total net leverage ratio financial covenants under the credit agreement governing our Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility. As previously disclosed, there is substantial doubt of our ability to continue as a going concern. For additional information, see our corresponding first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q filed today, May 12, 2025.







(1)



Effective April 22, 2025, our Class A common stock has been suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Our Class A common stock is currently being quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “DTCB”. Pursuant to our right to a review of the staff of NYSE Regulation’s determination to delist our Class A common stock by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE, on May 6, 2025, we sent a notice to the NYSE appealing the determination of the staff of NYSE Regulation to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock from the NYSE. During the appeal period, our Class A common stock remains listed on the NYSE, though trading in the Class A common stock is suspended.







(2)



During the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed the presentation of our reportable segments, with Solo Stove and Chubbies being presented as our reportable segments. Prior periods are presented on this new basis for comparability purposes.







(3)



This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.







SOLO BRANDS, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended March 31,















(In thousands, except per share data)















2025





















2024

















Net sales







$





77,252













$





85,324















Cost of goods sold











34,647

















34,780















Gross profit













42,605





















50,544

















Operating expenses























Selling, general & administrative expenses









38,990

















48,410













Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges









5,839

















—













Depreciation and amortization expenses









6,889

















6,275













Other operating expenses









1,530

















2,211













Total operating expenses









53,248

















56,896















Income (loss) from operations













(10,643









)

















(6,352









)













Non-operating (income) expense























Interest expense, net









5,570

















3,106













Other non-operating (income) expense









(580





)













221













Total non-operating (income) expense









4,990

















3,327













Income (loss) before income taxes









(15,633





)













(9,679





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









2,944

















(3,195





)











Net income (loss)













(18,577









)

















(6,484









)











Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(6,385





)













(3,082





)











Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.









$









(12,192









)













$









(3,402









)

































Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation, net of tax





$





—













$





43















Comprehensive income (loss)













(18,577









)

















(6,441









)











Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









—

















15













Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(6,385





)













(3,082





)











Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.









$









(12,192









)













$









(3,374









)

































Net income (loss) per Class A common stock























Basic and diluted





$





(0.21





)









$





(0.06





)































Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding























Basic and diluted









58,986

















58,068







































Solo Brands, Inc.









Segment Operating Results











(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025















(in thousands)











Solo Stove













Chubbies











Net sales





$





26,128













$





42,689









Cost of goods sold









11,470

















18,173









Marketing expense









5,712

















3,314









Employee related compensation









3,309

















3,434









Other segment operating expenses









7,123

















6,473









Segment EBITDA





$





(1,486





)









$





11,295



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024















(in thousands)











Solo Stove













Chubbies











Net sales





$





51,477









$





29,657









Cost of goods sold









20,748













12,408









Marketing expense









9,865













3,648









Employee related compensation









2,181













3,236









Other segment operating expenses









11,038













5,433









Segment EBITDA





$





7,645









$





4,932



































SOLO BRANDS, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets















(In thousands, except par value and per unit data)











March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





206,394













$





11,980













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.3 million and $1.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









52,862

















39,440













Inventory









103,068

















108,575













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,286

















12,223













Total current assets









372,610

















172,218















Non-current assets























Property and equipment, net









23,111

















24,195













Intangible assets, net









185,430

















189,701













Goodwill









73,119

















73,119













Operating lease right-of-use assets









24,679

















27,683













Other non-current assets









13,450

















8,144













Total non-current assets









319,789

















322,842













Total assets





$





692,399













$





495,060



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable





$





23,029













$





69,598













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









34,509

















41,661













Deferred revenue









1,542

















1,829













Current debt, net









427,890

















8,625













Total current liabilities









486,970

















121,713















Non-current liabilities























Long-term debt, net









—

















142,060













Deferred tax liability









5,440

















6,795













Operating lease liabilities









20,048

















22,079













Other non-current liabilities









5,319

















9,056













Total non-current liabilities









30,807

















179,990



































Commitments and contingencies (Note 1)













































Equity























Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 59,186,521 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 58,800,001 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024









59

















59













Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 33,091,989 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









33

















33













Additional paid-in capital









363,960

















363,601













Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)









(241,006





)













(228,814





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(434





)













(434





)









Treasury stock









(946





)













(733





)









Equity attributable to the controlling interest









121,666

















133,712













Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests









52,956

















59,645













Total equity









174,622

















193,357













Total liabilities and equity





$





692,399













$





495,060







































SOLO BRANDS, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Three Months Ended March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net income (loss)





$





(18,577





)









$





(6,484





)











Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities























Depreciation and amortization









7,136

















6,497













Noncash operating lease expense









1,985

















2,290













Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges









564

















—













Other









305

















397













Equity-based compensation, net of income tax expense (benefit)









55

















1,229













Deferred income taxes









(1,371





)













966















Changes in assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable









(13,953





)













3,853













Inventory









5,605

















(925





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,711

















(2,979





)









Accounts payable









(46,602





)













2,716













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









(7,094





)













(22,170





)









Deferred revenue









(287





)













(2,865





)









Operating lease liabilities









(1,438





)













(1,124





)









Other non-current assets and liabilities









(3,227





)













72















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













(75,188









)

















(18,527









)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Capital expenditures









(3,207





)













(2,387





)











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













(3,207









)

















(2,387









)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from credit facility









277,322

















22,000













Repayments of loan and credit facility









(500





)













(1,250





)









Debt issuance costs paid









(3,798





)













—













Distributions to non-controlling interests









—

















(4,284





)









Surrender of stock to settle taxes on restricted stock awards









(213





)













(122





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













272,811





















16,344















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(2





)













139













Net change in cash and cash equivalents









194,414

















(4,431





)









Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period









11,980

















19,842













Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period





$





206,394













$





15,411



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.





None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.





These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.





In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.









Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding impairment charges and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance, as listed below under “Non-GAAP Adjustments”. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income, adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest.









Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock









We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock as adjusted net income, as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.









EBITDA









We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.









Adjusted EBITDA









We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance, as listed below under “Non-GAAP Adjustments”.









Adjusted EBITDA Margin









We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by net sales.









Adjusted Gross Profit









We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit, less inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities, inventory fair value write-ups and tooling depreciation.









Adjusted Gross Profit Margin









We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit, divided by net sales.









Non-GAAP Adjustments









In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company’s core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to enhance consistency and comparability with results in prior periods that do not include such items and to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.







Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of the following:





intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions in 2020 and the 2021 and 2023 acquisitions and additions to patents in regard to their defense;





website development costs; and





capitalized software.







Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of the following:



Depreciation expense - Represents the non-cash depreciation of the following:





property and equipment; and





tooling used in the manufacturing process that is recognized within cost of goods sold.







Depreciation expense - Represents the non-cash depreciation of the following:



Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges - Represents charges related to cost saving initiatives, such as the reduction in force and closure of distribution centers, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, additional cost saving initiative identification and internal management reporting optimization.



Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges - Represents charges related to cost saving initiatives, such as the reduction in force and closure of distribution centers, as well as costs related to the engagement of strategic consulting firms for operational planning, additional cost saving initiative identification and internal management reporting optimization.



Business optimization and expansion expenses - Represents select consulting engagements in 2024 for strategic planning and product roadmap development, select consulting engagements in 2025 to assist with operational planning and activities to support the potential refinancing or restructuring of our outstanding debt, as well as software implementation fees in 2024 and 2025 related to the optimization and enhancement of our information technology infrastructure.



Business optimization and expansion expenses - Represents select consulting engagements in 2024 for strategic planning and product roadmap development, select consulting engagements in 2025 to assist with operational planning and activities to support the potential refinancing or restructuring of our outstanding debt, as well as software implementation fees in 2024 and 2025 related to the optimization and enhancement of our information technology infrastructure.



Equity-based compensation expense - Represents the non-cash expense related to the incentive units, restricted stock units, options, performance stock units, special performance stock units, executive performance stock units and employee stock purchases, with vestings occurring over time and settled with the Company’s Class A common stock. Forfeitures are recognized in the period incurred and reflected as a reduction of the non-cash expense previously recognized for awards not yet vested.



Equity-based compensation expense - Represents the non-cash expense related to the incentive units, restricted stock units, options, performance stock units, special performance stock units, executive performance stock units and employee stock purchases, with vestings occurring over time and settled with the Company’s Class A common stock. Forfeitures are recognized in the period incurred and reflected as a reduction of the non-cash expense previously recognized for awards not yet vested.



Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - Represents the charge to mark the contingent earn-out consideration to fair value in connection with the 2023 acquisitions.



Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - Represents the charge to mark the contingent earn-out consideration to fair value in connection with the 2023 acquisitions.



Management transition costs - Represents costs primarily related to executive transition costs for executive search fees and related costs for the transition of certain members of management, such as severance costs.



Management transition costs - Represents costs primarily related to executive transition costs for executive search fees and related costs for the transition of certain members of management, such as severance costs.



Transaction costs - Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with the secondary offering, Form S-3 registration statement filed in 2023 and acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees.



Transaction costs - Represents transaction costs primarily related to professional service fees incurred in connection with the secondary offering, Form S-3 registration statement filed in 2023 and acquisition activities, including financial diligence and legal fees.



Inventory fair value write-ups - Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.



Inventory fair value write-ups - Represents the recognition of fair market value write-ups of inventory accounted for under ASC 805 related to the 2023 acquisitions.



Tax impact of adjusting items - Represents the tax impact of the respective adjustments for each non-GAAP financial measure calculated at an expected statutory rate of 21.0%, adjusted to reflect the allocation to the controlling interest.





















SOLO BRANDS, INC.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP











(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)











Adjusted Gross Profit







The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended March 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Gross profit









$









42,605

















$









50,544















Inventory fair value write-up









—

















38













Tooling depreciation









223

















223















Adjusted gross profit









$









42,828

















$









50,805



































Gross profit margin





(Gross profit as a % of net sales)









55.2





%













59.2





%





























Adjusted gross profit margin





(Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales)









55.4





%













59.5





%























Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS







The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended March 31,















(In thousands, except per share data)















2025





















2024

















Net income (loss)









$









(18,577









)













$









(6,484









)











Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges









5,839

















—













Amortization expense









5,007

















5,041













Business optimization and expansion expense









1,516

















975













Equity-based compensation expense









(874





)













1,229













Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability









(70





)













398













Management transition costs









—

















1,713













Transaction costs









—

















23













Inventory fair value write-ups









—

















38













Tax impact of adjusting items









(1,539





)













(1,262





)









Reversal of valuation allowance









2,503

















—















Adjusted net income (loss)









$









(6,195









)













$









1,671















Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1,511





)













(95





)











Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.









$









(4,684









)













$









1,766





































Net income (loss) per Class A common stock









$









(0.21









)













$









(0.06









)

































Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock









$









(0.08









)













$









0.03





































Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted













58,986





















58,068





























Adjusted EBITDA







The following table reconciles consolidated net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended March 31,















(dollars in thousands)















2025





















2024

















Net income (loss)









$









(18,577









)













$









(6,484









)











Interest expense









5,570

















3,106













Income tax (benefit) expense









2,944

















(3,195





)









Depreciation and amortization expense









7,136

















6,497















EBITDA









$









(2,927









)













$









(76









)











Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges









5,839

















—













Equity-based compensation expense









(874





)













1,229













Business optimization and expansion expense









1,516

















975













Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability









(70





)













398













Management transition costs









—

















1,713













Inventory fair value write-ups









—

















38













Transaction costs









—

















23















Adjusted EBITDA









$









3,484

















$









4,300



































Net income (loss) margin





(Net income (loss) as a % of net sales)









(24.0





)%













(7.6





)%





























Adjusted EBITDA margin





(Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales)









4.5





%













5.0





%







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.