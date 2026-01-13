Solitron Devices Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Solitron Devices Inc. (SODI.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.65 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $0.27 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.0% to $5.02 million from $3.37 million last year.

Solitron Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.65 Mln. vs. $0.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $5.02 Mln vs. $3.37 Mln last year.

