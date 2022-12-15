Markets
Soligenix Submits NDA For HyBryte

December 15, 2022 — 07:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) said it submitted a new drug application to the FDA for HyBryte in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company estimates the potential worldwide market for HyBryte to be in excess of $250 million for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

"As the NDA has been granted both FDA orphan drug and fast track designations, we anticipate potential approval in the second half of 2023 as we continue advancing our preparations for U.S. launch, which is currently targeted for first quarter 2024," Christopher Schaber, President and CEO, said.

