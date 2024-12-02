Soligenix announces analysis from protocol HPN-CTCL-04

Soligenix (SNGX) announced that analysis of the post-treatment data from the open-label study, protocol HPN-CTCL-04, comparing HyBryte to Valchlor has demonstrated continued improvement in HyBryte treated patients and their individual lesions even after stopping treatment. The study, which enrolled 10 patients randomized 1:1 with 12 weeks of treatment and 4 weeks of follow-up post-treatment, was previously reported to demonstrate a positive difference in the overall per patient treatment response rate at the end of treatment. After the 4-week follow-up period, the majority of HyBryte patients continued to demonstrate improvement with at least a further 10% improvement at Week 16 relative to the primary outcome measure at Week 12, including one of the HyBryte patients achieving a “complete response”. In contrast, of the four patients that completed the Valchlor arm of the study, none achieved this level of improvement by Week 16. There was a similar continued improvement in the lesion responses over time, with the plaque lesions of particular interest given their increasing association with risk of overall disease progression and long-term mortality. At the 12-week timepoint, the HyBryte treated plaque lesions were statistically significantly improved compared to the Valchlor treated plaques. By Week 16, the response rates in lesions treated with HyBryte were statistically significant responses for all lesions and specifically for plaque lesions relative to the Valchlor group. No safety concerns with HyBryte were raised during the follow-up period.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.