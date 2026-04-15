Solidion Technology Inc. Loss At -$41.00 Mln In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) released Loss for full year of -$41.00 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$41.00 million, or -$10.39 per share. This compares with -$32.42 million, or -$15.80 per share, last year.

Solidion Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$41.00 Mln. vs. -$32.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$10.39 vs. -$15.80 last year.

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