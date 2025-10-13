Markets
Solidion Stock Soars 205% After AI Battery System Launch

October 13, 2025 — 01:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) skyrocketed 204.74% to $16.73, up $11.24, after introducing its PEAK Series UPS system tailored for AI data centers.

The jump follows recent recognition for Solidion's E-GRIMS graphite innovation, which earned the 2025 R&D 100 Award.

The company said the system, powered by its proprietary silicon-carbon anode battery technology, delivers up to 30% space reduction and three times the battery life compared to conventional setups.

The stock opened at $11.59, reached a high of $16.78 and a low of $5.22, versus a previous close of $5.49. It trades on the NASDAQ, with volume surging to 60.39M shares, far above its average. The 52-week range is $1.25 to $18.23.

