News & Insights

Markets
STI

Solidion Enters Memorandum Of Understanding With Bluestar Materials - Quick Facts

November 11, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Solidion Technology (STI) announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar Materials Company of Taiwan. The agreement will leverage Solidion's patent portfolio and accelerate the commercialization of its anode technology, including its technology that allow lithium batteries to be charged in 5 minutes.

"This agreement positions Solidion to capture new market share in the U.S. while showcasing our Silicon-based solutions, which offer improved battery efficiency and energy density compared to conventional solid-state options on a worldwide basis," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.