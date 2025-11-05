Solid Power Stock Soars 52% After Q3 Report And Battery Tech Update

(RTTNews) - Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) surged 52.31% to $8.56, up $2.94, following the company's release of its third-quarter 2025 financial results and strategic updates.

The battery-technology firm reported solid gains in its solid-state electrolyte business and highlighted key partnerships advancing commercialization efforts.

The company emphasized its business model of licensing its sulfide-based electrolyte to tier-1 manufacturers rather than becoming a large-scale battery producer.

On the day of the update, SLDP saw a sharp increase in trading volume as investors responded to the momentum surge. The stock's 52-week range is roughly $1.20 - $8.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.