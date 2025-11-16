Solid Power (SLDP) Price Target Increased by 75.00% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Solid Power (NasdaqGS:SLDP) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 75.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from the latest reported closing price of $6.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 13.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.19%, an increase of 755.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.04% to 79,463K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 6,495K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 97.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 1,465.00% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,399K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing an increase of 90.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 885.20% over the last quarter.

Riverstone Holdings holds 4,715K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 2,435.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,843K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 17.13% over the last quarter.

