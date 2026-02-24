Solid Power, Inc. Full Year Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) reported Loss for full year of -$93.41 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$93.41 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$96.52 million, or -$0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $21.75 million from $20.14 million last year.

Solid Power, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

