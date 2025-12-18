Solid Electrolyzer Demand Drives Plug Power: Will the Momentum Last?

Plug Power Inc. PLUG has been benefiting from robust demand for the electrolyzer product line. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues from the electrolyzer product line surged 61% on a year-over-year basis, constituting 24.7% of PLUG’s total business. This solid growth was supported by increased demand for the company’s GenEco proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers across the industrial and energy sectors globally. PLUG has a robust pipeline of electrolyzer projects and is working to mobilize more than 230 MW of its GenEco electrolyzers across North America, Europe and Australia.



In December 2025, PLUG signed a letter of intent for the installation of a five MW PEM electrolyzer at Hy2gen’s Sunrhyse hydrogen production plant in Signes. Both companies are working to create a global framework for the production and distribution of renewable hydrogen, which would enhance the transition to energy across major international markets. Also, in November, the company started installing a five MW electrolyzer for the H2 Hollandia project in the Netherlands, which will use solar power to produce green hydrogen by 2026.



Apart from this, in October, Plug Power delivered a 10-megawatt (MW) GenEco electrolyzer to Galp’s Portugal-based Sines Refinery, which is Europe’s largest PEM hydrogen project. The company secured an order to install a total of 10 arrays of GenEco electrolyzers with Hydrogen Processing Units by early 2026.

Overall, strong electrolyzer demand positions Plug Power well for stronger revenue growth in the quarters ahead. This momentum is expected to continue supporting the company’s growth trajectory going forward.

Among its major peers, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX reported revenues of $13.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended September 2025). Flux Power’s total revenues decreased 18% year over year in the quarter, due to a shift of sales mix to lower-priced products in the material handling market and reduced volumes in the ground support market.



In the third quarter of 2025, another PLUG peer, Bloom Energy Corp.’s BE product and service revenues rose 55.7% year over year. Bloom Energy’s total revenues surged 57.1% year over year. The growth was fueled by robust demand for Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell systems and expanding adoption of hydrogen-capable solutions.

Shares of Plug Power have gained 89.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 24.6%.



From a valuation standpoint, Plug Power is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of a negative 5.94X against the industry average of 24.70X. PLUG carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG’s bottom line for 2025 has declined in the past 60 days.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

