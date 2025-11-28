SolGold Rejects Revised Takeover Approach From China's Jiangxi Copper

(RTTNews) - SolGold has rejected a revised takeover offer from Jiangxi Copper Company, which offered 26 pence per share for the London-listed miner.

The bid, Jiangxi's second approach in a week, was unanimously rejected by SolGold's board, which said the offer undervalues the company and reaffirmed confidence in its standalone prospects.

Under UK takeover rules, Jiangxi now has until 5 p.m. on December 26 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.

