SolGold Names Chris Stackhouse CFO; Appoints Scott Caldwell As CEO

(RTTNews) - The Board of SolGold (SOLG.TO, SOLG.L) announced the appointment of Chris Stackhouse as Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 April 2023. ?Stackhouse spent seven years with Guyana Goldfields, holding various senior finance roles, including interim CFO. More recently, Stackhouse has served as CFO of Rockcliff Metals and VP Finance for Generation Mining. Keith Pollocks will continue as interim CFO until Stackhouse's appointment.

SolGold also announced that Scott Caldwell, who has been serving as Interim CEO, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. As part of his new role, Caldwell will also assume the position of President of SolGold Ecuador.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.