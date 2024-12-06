Solartech International Secures Unanimous Support at AGM

Solartech International Holdings Limited (HK:1166) has released an update.
Solartech International Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the adoption of new bye-laws, all approved unanimously by poll. This unanimous approval highlights investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management.
