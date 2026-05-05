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SEI

Solaris Unit Plans $1.3 Bln Senior Notes Offering

May 05, 2026 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI), said Tuesday that its subsidiary Solaris Energy Infrastructure, LLC, a subsidiary of Solaris, intends to offer $1.3 billion of senior notes due 2031.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay certain outstanding borrowings, pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, including funding growth capital expenditures.

The senior unsecured notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Solaris and all of the Issuer's existing subsidiaries and future restricted subsidiaries that incur or guarantee certain debt.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Solaris were gaining 0.72 percent, trading at $75.04, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.97 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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