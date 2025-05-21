Solaris Resources Enters $200 Mln Financing Arrangement

(RTTNews) - Solaris Resources has entered into a $200 million financing arrangement comprising a gold stream and net smelter return royalty with RGLD Gold AG, a subsidiary of Royal Gold, Inc. The company said the Financing Agreements provide the company with long-term liquidity required to fund all value accretive, derisking activities through to a final investment decision, in addition to paying off the senior secured debt facility with Orion Mine Finance Management LP.

Royal Gold will pay Solaris a total cash consideration of $200 million in three instalments.

