Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) shares soared 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $48.21. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 76.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to an increased demand for Solaris’ scalable equipment-based solutions for distributed power generation and logistics services for the oil and gas industry. Solaris operates via two segments, Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. Solaris Power Solutions mainly offers natural gas-powered mobile turbines and ancillary equipment that can cater to a variety of industries, including data centers, oil and gas, and other commercial end-markets. Growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data center expansion is fueling demand for SEI’s advanced power solutions that ensure an uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Additionally, the company is also involved in raw material management for well completion in the oil and gas industry. As the global demand for oil and gas is expected to rise, these services will see sustained demand, contributing to the company’s bottom line.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $142.75 million, up 90.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SEI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, USA Compression Partners (USAC), closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $23.76. Over the past month, USAC has returned 2.5%.

USA Compression's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.22. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +69.2%. USA Compression currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

