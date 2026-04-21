Solaris Energy: Off-Grid Demand Drives Long-Term Growth

Solaris Energy Infrastructure SEI is seeing demand accelerate for off-grid power as data center customers prioritize speed and reliability. “Behind-the-meter” solutions are gaining traction when utilities cannot deliver timely interconnections. SEI shares are up 248.5% over the past year, reflecting strong investor interest in this theme.

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The setup is supportive for longer contracts and steadier utilization, but it also raises the bar for execution. Customer concentration and higher leverage remain key variables for investors.

SEI’s Demand Tailwinds From Data Centers and Grid Bottlenecks

Data center expansion, including artificial intelligence workloads, is pushing customers toward off-grid power that can be deployed faster than grid connections. Solaris’ power infrastructure is used where grid access is limited or delayed, which is increasingly common for large loads.



With demand currently exceeding available capacity, Solaris has been able to capture pricing power. Capacity tightness and customer urgency are helping underpin multi-year revenue visibility.



Other companies tied to the same infrastructure buildout include Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT, a data center infrastructure provider, and Cummins Inc. CMI, which supplies engines used in power generation equipment.

Solaris’ Power Solutions Model and What It Actually Delivers

Power Solutions provides on-demand generation along with systems that control and distribute electricity. The offering is built for customers that need reliable power at scale and do not want grid timelines to dictate project schedules.



Economics matter here. Solaris’ power business is built on long-term, fixed-fee contracts, while customers typically bear key variable costs. That structure supports clearer revenue and cash flow visibility and helps stabilize margins by limiting exposure to input price swings.

SEI’s Long-Term Contracts Create Multi-Year Visibility

Solaris has already secured large, long-duration agreements. The company cites a 500–900 megawatt joint venture with a 15-year horizon and another agreement for more than 500 megawatts starting in early 2027 with a 10-year term and an extension option.



Contract duration and high utilization can translate into a more recurring earnings base as the fleet expands. The mobility of Solaris’ equipment also allows assets to be redeployed across projects, extending their revenue-generating life.

Solaris’ Integrated Platform Expands Wallet Share per MW

Solaris is pushing an integrated “molecule-to-electron” platform that spans generation, distribution, storage, and emissions control. The goal is end-to-end delivery rather than a single piece of equipment.



A broader, bundled scope increases the size of each project and can lift revenue per megawatt over time. Turnkey delivery also positions Solaris as a one-stop provider, which can deepen relationships when customers are standardizing on a partner for power.

SEI’s Growth Funding and Capacity Ramp Targets

Management indicates Solaris is fully funded to scale power generation capacity to around 2,200 megawatts. Management also expects pro forma earnings to exceed $600 million once that capacity is deployed, which depends on executing the rollout and getting projects fully utilized.



Solaris has also outlined near-term steps to expand the fleet. On March 16, the company announced deals adding 900 megawatts of natural gas-powered capacity through 2029, raising total capacity to about 3,100 megawatts. It also secured a $300 million credit facility to support growth.

Solaris’ Key Watch Items for Investors

Timing and mix can swing results. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Power Solutions adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined sequentially on unfavorable project mix and costs tied to refurbishment and early leasing ahead of deployment. Delays in equipment delivery or site readiness could push revenue between quarters as larger contracts ramp.



Customer concentration is significant. One customer accounted for nearly half of total revenue in 2025, and a single customer contributed up to 96% of Power segment revenue that year. Rising leverage is another watch item, highlighted by $748 million of convertible bonds and ongoing consideration of additional financing to fund expansion.



Into the next expected report date of April 27, 2026, investors should track adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization pacing, project execution, and how quickly new capacity moves from early activity into steady deployment. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the stock may fit best for investors who want evidence that the ramp is translating into consistent earnings quality.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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