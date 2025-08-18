Solaris Energy Acquires HVMVLV

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) on Monday said that it has acquired HVMVLV, LLC, a specialty provider of complex and fast-turnaround electrical control and distribution equipment along with associated technical design and engineering services.

Bill Zartler, CEO of Solaris, said: "We believe this acquisition enhances our existing offering, strategically positions us to enter new end markets, and accelerates cross-selling opportunities for Solaris' Power-as-a-Service offering."

HVMVLV, one of Solaris' strategic partners, was acquired from existing management, who will remain with the Solaris.

