Markets
SEI

Solaris Energy Acquires HVMVLV

August 18, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) on Monday said that it has acquired HVMVLV, LLC, a specialty provider of complex and fast-turnaround electrical control and distribution equipment along with associated technical design and engineering services.

Bill Zartler, CEO of Solaris, said: "We believe this acquisition enhances our existing offering, strategically positions us to enter new end markets, and accelerates cross-selling opportunities for Solaris' Power-as-a-Service offering."

HVMVLV, one of Solaris' strategic partners, was acquired from existing management, who will remain with the Solaris.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.