News & Insights

Markets
SEI

Solaris COO Kelly Price To Step Down

October 03, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI), Thursday announced Chief Operating Office Kelly Price will retire from the position, effective December 31.

Upon retirement, Price will serve as an advisor to the Company throughout 2025, the company added.

Solaris will commence a search for Price's successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.