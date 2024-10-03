Solaris COO Kelly Price To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI), Thursday announced Chief Operating Office Kelly Price will retire from the position, effective December 31.

Upon retirement, Price will serve as an advisor to the Company throughout 2025, the company added.

Solaris will commence a search for Price's successor and will consider both internal and external candidates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.