SolarEdge's Results Go From Bad to Worse

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock cratered this week after the company released preliminary third-quarter 2023 financial results. Not only is revenue expected to be below expectations, but the company is also likely to lose money in the quarter.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the dynamics plaguing SolarEdge and why there isn't going to be a recovery anytime soon. Higher interest rates and installer pressure could fundamentally change SolarEdge's profit profile long term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 18, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.