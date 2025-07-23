SolarEdge Technologies Stock (SEDG) Opinions on Recent Price Target Increase

Recent discussions on X about SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) have centered around the company's stock performance following a significant price target increase by a major financial institution. Many users are buzzing about the stock hitting a 52-week high, with some pointing to a remarkable surge in momentum as a sign of potential recovery after a challenging period. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism and curiosity about whether this upward trend can sustain itself amidst broader market dynamics.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some posts highlight concerns over potential risks, including discussions around cuts to green energy tax credits that could impact the solar sector. There’s also mention of mixed analyst ratings, with some downgrades tempering the enthusiasm seen elsewhere on the platform. This divergence in opinions keeps the dialogue engaging, as investors weigh the latest developments against long-term industry challenges.

SolarEdge Technologies Insider Trading Activity

SolarEdge Technologies insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $411,000

SolarEdge Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SolarEdge Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEDG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/20/2025

SolarEdge Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $6.9 on 06/17/2025

