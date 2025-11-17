SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Price Target Increased by 20.24% to 31.16

The average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) has been revised to $31.16 / share. This is an increase of 20.24% from the prior estimate of $25.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.97 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.87% from the latest reported closing price of $36.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.14%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 71,787K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,912K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 76.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,555K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 91.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 258.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,517K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,697K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares , representing a decrease of 48.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,104K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 29.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 125.94% over the last quarter.

