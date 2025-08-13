SolarEdge Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG rose 2.8% to $25.10 on Aug. 12, following the company’s second-quarter 2025 results.



SolarEdge reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 81 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.79.



Barring one-time adjustments, the company incurred a GAAP loss of $2.13 per share compared with a GAAP loss of $2.31 in the year-ago period.



The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to higher revenues, significantly improved gross profit and lower operating expenses incurred in the second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Revenues

The company’s revenues of $289.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The top line also increased 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $265.4 million.

SEDG’s Operational Highlights

SolarEdge Technologies shipped a total of 1,194 megawatt-alternate current (MWac) of inverters and 247 megawatt-hours of batteries in the second quarter.



The company reported an adjusted gross profit of $36.9 million compared with the adjusted gross profit of $0.5 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted operating expenses declined 25.8% year over year to $85.2 million.



SEDG incurred an adjusted operating loss of $48.3 million compared with an operating loss of $114.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

SEDG’s Financial Performance

As of June 30, 2025, SolarEdge Technologies had cash and cash equivalents worth $545.2 million compared with $274.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The net cash inflow from operating activities during the first six months of 2025 amounted to $26 million against the cash outflow of $261.8 million recorded a year ago.



As of June 30, 2025, total long-term liabilities were $960.5 million, 3.2% higher than the figure reported at the end of 2024.

SEDG’s Q3 2025 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues in the range of $315-$355 million for the third quarter of 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $332.8 million, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Adjusted operating expenses are projected in the range of $85-$90 million, while the adjusted gross margin is expected between 15% and 19%.

SEDG’s Zacks Rank

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.18 per share, which were down 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.25. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 by 18.7%.



First Solar’s second-quarter net sales were $1.10 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion by 6.6%. The top line also improved 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.01 billion.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, which increased 60.5% from 43 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 11.3%.



Enphase Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $363.2 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357 million by 1.9%. The top line also rose 19.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $303.5 million.

An Upcoming Solar Release

Canadian Solar, Inc. CSIQ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 21, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share.



The consensus estimate for sales stands at $1.92 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 17.3%.

