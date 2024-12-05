SolarEdge Technologies Appoints Shuki Nir as New CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SolarEdge Technologies has appointed Shuki Nir as its new CEO, succeeding interim CEO Ronen Faier. With a robust background in leading technology firms, including a transformative role at SanDisk, Nir is set to drive SolarEdge’s growth in the smart energy sector. His appointment follows a rigorous search, and he brings strategic and operational expertise, aiming to enhance SolarEdge’s market position and deliver value to stakeholders.

