SolarEdge Technologies Appoints Shuki Nir as New CEO

SolarEdge Technologies ( (SEDG) ) has provided an announcement.
SolarEdge Technologies has appointed Shuki Nir as its new CEO, succeeding interim CEO Ronen Faier. With a robust background in leading technology firms, including a transformative role at SanDisk, Nir is set to drive SolarEdge’s growth in the smart energy sector. His appointment follows a rigorous search, and he brings strategic and operational expertise, aiming to enhance SolarEdge’s market position and deliver value to stakeholders.
