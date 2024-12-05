News & Insights

Stocks

SolarEdge Technologies Appoints Shuki Nir as New CEO

December 05, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SolarEdge Technologies ( (SEDG) ) has provided an announcement.

SolarEdge Technologies has appointed Shuki Nir as its new CEO, succeeding interim CEO Ronen Faier. With a robust background in leading technology firms, including a transformative role at SanDisk, Nir is set to drive SolarEdge’s growth in the smart energy sector. His appointment follows a rigorous search, and he brings strategic and operational expertise, aiming to enhance SolarEdge’s market position and deliver value to stakeholders.

See more data about SEDG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.