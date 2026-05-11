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SolarEdge Technologies Appoints Maoz Sigron As CFO

May 11, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.(SEDG), a provider of inverter systems and other power products, said on Monday that it has appointed Maoz Sigron as chief financial officer with effect from May 31.

Sigron will replace Asaf Alperovitz, who will step down from the role to pursue another opportunity.

Most recently, Sigron served as CFO and later COO at Perion Network Ltd.(PERI). Earlier, he held senior finance leadership roles at Allot Ltd. (ALLT), Tnuva, and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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