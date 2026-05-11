SolarEdge Technologies Appoints Maoz Sigron As CFO

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.(SEDG), a provider of inverter systems and other power products, said on Monday that it has appointed Maoz Sigron as chief financial officer with effect from May 31.

Sigron will replace Asaf Alperovitz, who will step down from the role to pursue another opportunity.

Most recently, Sigron served as CFO and later COO at Perion Network Ltd.(PERI). Earlier, he held senior finance leadership roles at Allot Ltd. (ALLT), Tnuva, and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS).

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