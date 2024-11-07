News & Insights

SolarEdge price target lowered to $15 from $20 at Truist

November 07, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Truist analyst Jordan Levy lowered the firm’s price target on SolarEdge (SEDG) to $15 from $20 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. While SolarEdge’s Q4 guide came in below the Street, given prior commentary by peer Enphase (ENPH) on the weakness in the European market, this didn’t likely take many by surprise. If SolarEdge can execute on its stated objectives, the company could enter the second half of 2025 in a much improved position, Truist says. While market weakness is cyclical, the firm thinks SolarEdge is a show-me story over the next several quarters.

Read More on SEDG:

