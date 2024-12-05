SolarEdge appoints Shuki Nir as CEO

SolarEdge (SEDG) announced the appointment of Shuki Nir as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. Nir, who has served as SolarEdge’s CMO since June, will succeed Ronen Faier, who has served as the company’s interim CEO since August. Faier will stay on with the company as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a leadership transition. Nir is also replacing Zvi Lando as a member of the board of directors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SEDG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.