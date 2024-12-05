News & Insights

SolarEdge appoints Shuki Nir as CEO

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

SolarEdge (SEDG) announced the appointment of Shuki Nir as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. Nir, who has served as SolarEdge’s CMO since June, will succeed Ronen Faier, who has served as the company’s interim CEO since August. Faier will stay on with the company as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a leadership transition. Nir is also replacing Zvi Lando as a member of the board of directors.

