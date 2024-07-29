Solar Panels in Ohio: Costs and Incentives in 2024

The typical cost for solar panels in Ohio was $31,944 in the second half of 2023 before incentives, according to data from EnergySage. That's slightly lower than the national average of $34,122. The average system size in Ohio was 11.6kW, the same as the national average.

While Ohio offers some solar incentives, they're relatively modest compared to some states.

Solar costs in Ohio at a glance

Ohio U.S. Typical cost of home solar system before federal solar tax credit $31,944. $34,122. Typical cost of home solar system after federal solar tax credit $22,361. $23,885. Median cost per watt $2.75. $2.96. Average system size 11.6kWs. 11.6kWs. Source: EnergySage, a solar and home energy product comparison marketplace founded in 2012. Data is from the second half of 2023.

Costs and trends in Ohio

Ohio residential solar customers paid $2.75 per watt for solar panel systems in the second half of 2023, according to EnergySage. This was slightly lower than the national average of $2.96 per watt. Ohio households use 727kWh a month on average, slightly higher than the national average.

In 2023, prices held steady between the first and second half of the year, at $2.75 per watt. But high interest rates have made financing solar panels in Ohio more costly, reducing overall demand.

Solar policy in Ohio

Ohio has enacted various legislative policies that promote adopting renewable energy as part of the overall energy supply.

In 2008, the state enacted legislation including an Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard, AEPS, which requires energy utilities to produce certain percentages of their energy from alternative and renewable sources.

Solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs)

Ohio has offered a solar renewable energy certificate (SREC) market since 2009, where every 1 megawatt-hour of renewable energy generates 1 SREC, a certificate that can be bought or sold. To earn these certificates, you must register with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. But because of an oversupply in the market and low prices, this program might not translate into much savings for homeowners as of this writing.

SRECs have traded in Ohio between $3 to $5 in recent years. Even if you earned an SREC every month for a 10kW system, this would yield only about $60 a year.

However, your Ohio solar panel system could be registered to sell SRECs in Pennsylvania, where a single SREC has been selling for around $35.

Net billing

In Ohio, "most investor-owned utilities will have avoided-cost or wholesale-cost net billing," says TJ Lindquist, partner at Vespa Solar, a solar installer in Columbus, Ohio. Net billing is a billing convention that allows you to sell excess solar energy back to your utility at a rate that's lower than the retail cost of energy. The avoided-cost or wholesale-cost rate refers to the reduced dollar amount your utility credits back to you.

Generally, under net billing in Ohio, "30-40% of what they'd charge you is what they'll credit," says Lindquist.

This arrangement translates to fewer long-term electricity savings than one-to-one net metering, a billing convention that credits you for excess solar produced at retail rates.

Solar equipment sales tax exemption

Solar equipment in Ohio is exempt from sales tax, which might save you a few hundred dollars.

