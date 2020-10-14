Array Technologies, which manufactures solar panel mounting systems that track the sun, raised $1.0 billion by offering 47.5 million shares (15% primary) at $22, above the range of $19 to $21. The company originally filed to offer 33.75 million shares, before increasing the secondary share offering on Tuesday, and again at pricing.



Array Technologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARRY. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.





The article Solar equipment provider Array Technologies prices upsized IPO above the range at $22 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

