Solana Surges 9% Today: Is a Reversal Underway?

Key Points

Strong technical factors, including the unwinding of bearish bets on Solana, are part of the story of today's reversal rally.

Other key fundamental factors, including the completion of a Citigroup pilot, has bulls optimistic once again.

Let's dive into whether this recent uptick can be sustained moving forward.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Investors in Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have experienced some of the most significant volatility in the cryptocurrency sector over the past four months. The world's seventh-largest token is down more than 65% over this time frame.

Indeed, that's saying something, considering the collective decline of around 50% for all digital assets over the same time frame. What drives the market higher can also lead to greater downside during marketwide sell-offs, such as the speculative/AI-linked sell-off we've seen in recent months. Solana does not appear to be an exception in this regard.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That said, as of 3:00 p.m. ET, Solana has recovered 9% from its most recent bottom (over the past 24 hours), signaling to some investors that a reversal may be underway. Let's dive into that idea and see if there's solid evidence to confirm such a move.

Will this rally continue for Solana investors?

It's more than just technical factors driving Solana higher today, though that's part of the story. Nearly $16 million of the $18.7 million Solana liquidated over the past day has been tied to bearish bets on this leading layer-1 network. In other words, those looking to short (or bet against) Solana and profit from this token continuing to fall are being forced to liquidate, adding buying pressure that could spur a reversal rally faster than it might otherwise.

That's the nature of leverage in the digital assets space, and it's a well-known phenomenon that drives outsize volatility. That said, there are other fundamental factors investors appear to be closely watching with Solana that are also contributing to today's move.

Most notably, I think the news that Citigroup has completed a pilot utilizing the Solana blockchain for global trade finance is significant. In doing so, Solana could be among the best-positioned networks to absorb a significant share of the institutional capital many expect will flow into the crypto sector over the long term. Additionally, several other bullish accolades from the likes of Standard Chartered, along with a tri-party custody model being put in place with other key crypto players, could drive stronger network effects over time.

We'll have to see whether these catalysts have the kind of impact many investors expect. But at least for one day, good news appears to be good news for Solana investors. That's a nice reprieve from the kind of pain investors have gotten used to seeing in recent months.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.