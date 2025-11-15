Is Solana a Millionaire-Maker Cryptocurrency?

Key Points

As a whole, the cryptocurrency benefits from several macroeconomic megatrends.

Solana stands out because of its technical advantages over rivals.

The cryptocurrency industry has been treading water lately as election-year hype fades and investors take profits to pivot to new hype cycles like generative AI and quantum computing. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been part of the trend. With a current price of about $143, the digital asset still hovers around the same level it was in March 2024.

However, unlike Solana's previous big rally in 2021, this time it hasn't quickly given back its gains, which suggests its investors are shifting away from short-term speculation to a buy-and-hold strategy. Over the long term, the macroeconomic and regulatory outlook for the cryptocurrency industry looks favorable, and Solana can stand out because of its technical advantages over rival blockchain networks.

The industry is poised for long-term strength

There are several macroeconomic tailwinds for cryptocurrency, but falling interest rates are chief among them. The post-COVID-19 rally in 2021 suggests the industry benefits from looser monetary policy, which makes borrowing cheaper and encourages investors to pivot away from lower-yielding assets (like Treasury bonds) in favor of higher-returning, but riskier assets. The U.S. Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in early 2022 and started lowering them in late 2024.

Cryptocurrency also gives U.S. investors much-needed diversification outside of the dollar, which is coming under pressure from erratic trade policy and rising debt levels. The dollar index has already fallen 8.6% year to date, which erases around half of the S&P 500's gain in dollar terms this year, relative to other major currencies.

Naturally, cryptocurrency isn't the only way for investors and institutions to reduce exposure to the U.S. dollar. Many are buying assets denominated in other major currencies or precious metals like gold, which has jumped 60% this year. Although gold is a strong store of value, its long-term growth potential is much less explosive. During the past five years, gold prices have risen 123% compared to Solana's gain of more than 8,000%. If you are looking for millionaire-making returns, the choice is clear.

Why does Solana stand out?

A proverbial rising tide usually lifts all boats. And the whole cryptocurrency industry will benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds like falling interest rates and dollar uncertainty. Still, Solana looks poised to outperform its peers because of its unique technical advantages and greater likelihood of attracting deep-pocketed institutional buyers who are more likely to buy and hold for the long term instead of selling at the first sign of trouble.

Since its launch in 2020, Solana has aimed to be a more advanced alternative to its older rival, Ethereum. Both blockchains are designed to function as programmable platforms for decentralized applications (dApps). But Solana arguably does it better with a transaction capacity of more than 65,000 transactions per second compared to Ethereum's 15. Solana's advantage comes from an innovation called proof of history (PoH), which allows it to operate more efficiently and reduce bottlenecks.

Solana has attracted its fair share of third-party projects, including Donald Trump's controversial Official Trump token, which launched this year. While memecoins like Official Trump rarely turn into sustainable successes, they can benefit Solana by increasing activity on the network, which boosts fees paid -- a portion of which are removed from circulation.

Is Solana still a millionaire maker?

With a market cap of about $79 billion, Solana is already huge, so investors shouldn't expect the explosive returns it experienced during the past half-decade. Nevertheless, the asset is still capable of generating plenty of wealth for long-term holders as the cryptocurrency market expands. Its advantages in speed and transaction capacity could also help it attract dApp development from rival platforms like Ethereum.

Solana has the added benefit of generating income through a process called staking, where investors can lock up their tokens to validate transactions on the network in return for newly minted tokens. According to the cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinbase, Solana offers an estimated average reward rate of 4.24% annually, which is a nice incentive for long-term holders.

Will Ebiefung has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.