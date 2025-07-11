Solana Just Grew 5,349% in 30 Days Per This 1 Key Metric

Key Points Blockchains tend to flourish when there are a lot of new users and capital arriving.

Solana is in the midst of a very sharp expansion of one of its key segments.

The long-term implications here are all very positive for the coin.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

There's a point in every technological gold rush when the indicators shift from pointing to "There's something interesting here" to "There's gold buried here."

For blockchains, one of the clearest gauges is how many wallets are willing to actually use a new product, rather than just hold a coin and hope. During the past few weeks, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been quietly revealing a tremendous amount of value on that front, and something remarkable is now happening.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Tokenized stocks just staged a stampede onto Solana

One of the possible uses of blockchains like Solana is to hold and trade tokenized assets like stocks.

A tokenized stock is nothing more exotic than a crypto token whose metadata confer ownership of a real share. Holders can buy fractional slices, trade around the clock, and, on Solana, settle transactions in seconds for fractions of a cent, which are privileges that legacy brokers often don't or can't match. Other chains are looking to be the home for parking tokenized stocks and other forms of tokenized assets, but it looks like Solana has a large lead in onboarding new users at the moment.

During the past 30 days, the number of unique crypto wallets that actively held tokenized stocks on Solana jumped from 788 to 42,940, a staggering 5,349% leap that proves there's a full-blown stampede in progress.

Momentum picked up with gusto when new "mirror tokens" for non-public companies like SpaceX, Anthropic, and Epic Games debuted on Solana at the start of July, with centralized exchanges Kraken, XStocksFi, and Gemini announcing similar launches right after. The idea behind mirror tokens is the same as the one behind tokenized stocks, except that their price is calibrated to mirror those of non-liquid shares in private companies that are widely expected to go public at some point.

Now, in terms of tokenized equities for public companies, there are tokenized versions of all of the Magnificent Seven companies on-chain, as well as many others. For a chain that needs to win in a growth segment to continue seeing its native token gain in value, this is all very bullish for Solana.

What the surge could mean for Solana's long-term value

Adoption sparks a virtuous cycle.

More wallets create deeper liquidity pools, which attract additional asset issuers who list fresh tickers, which in turn give investors more reasons to open wallets and keep their capital on-chain. Solana now hosts 79 different real-world assets (RWAs), and its total on-chain RWA value sits near $47 million. There are only $424 million in stocks tokenized across all chains.

That flywheel directly benefits Solana holders in two ways.

First, every transaction burns a sliver of Solana, nudging the coin's float down over time. Higher stock-trading volumes therefore translate into marginal supply shrinkage of the coins available for public trading.

Second, many platforms require users to stake their Solana for fee rebates or to gain the governance rights that would normally be part of a stock, which takes coins out of circulation and boosts staking yields.

Could the stock tokenization party fizzle out? Absolutely, and there are competitors that really want that to happen. In particular, Ethereum courts stock-token projects, and it has a larger volume of stablecoins on its chain than Solana does. This means that there's more capital that could flow to newly tokenized offerings.

Macro factors matter here too. If a recession hits and equity trading slows, tokenized stock volumes will follow. Yet those hurdles feel more like speed bumps than brick walls. Solana's technical lead in speed and low-cost transactions, its thriving developer community, and its now-demonstrated product-market fit give it a clear lane to dominate this corner of cryptofinance.

Assuming wallet growth merely decelerates to a 10th of the recent pace, Solana would still add thousands of active stock investors per month, and still surpass the current rates of growth of its peers. That incremental demand for block space and Solana staking could meaningfully support the price during the next several quarters.

For long-term investors, the message is simple. The easiest way to ride the tokenized-stock wave is to own the coin where the wave is cresting, which means buying Solana.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $694,758!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $998,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.