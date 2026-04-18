Solana Has Processed More Transactions Than Ethereum -- Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Solana will always beat Ethereum on transaction numbers -- it was designed that way.

Ethereum processes higher value transactions and has more funds on its blockchain.

Watch for Solana's deals with traditional finance as they could power sustainable growth.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

There are many ways to compare cryptocurrencies. If you're looking for a solid long-term investment, it is essentially about whether that blockchain works, is being used, and will continue to be used.

Seen through that lens, processing large quantities of transactions is important, and that's a race Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is winning.

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However, the types of transactions matter as well. Just as a pile-em-high, sell-em-cheap budget store isn't necessarily better or worse than a luxury goods one, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana serve different purposes. Both could have long-term value and in this article, we'll look at why transaction volumes are only one part of the picture.

How Solana and Ethereum's transaction volumes stack up

Solana processes significantly more transactions than Ethereum. There were almost 9 billion transactions on Solana last month, compared to 69 million on Ethereum. As a result, Solana -- which is about five years younger than Ethereum -- has already overtaken its big brother in processing over 500 billion total transactions to Ethereum's 3 billion.

That's because Solana was designed to be a fast, low-cost, scalable cryptocurrency that can handle massive transaction volumes, including billions of tiny, micro transactions made by bots. Even filtering out the automated transactions, the high level of activity on Solana's blockchain shows it is succeeding: People are using it. Its high throughput makes it ideal for gaming, trading, financial services, and more, all of which give it strong long-term potential.

However, transaction volume isn't everything. The controversial memecoin creation platform, Pump.fun (CRYPTO: PUMP) makes up a large proportion of Solana's decentralized trading activity. That's a less wholesome corner of the crypto market, with questionable regulatory status and value. If Solana's growth depends on bots and memecoins, its future is less secure.

I want to see things like stablecoins and tokenized assets overtake its memecoin-related activity, because they have real-world relevance and a more solid growth trajectory. Solana is making progress here. For example, it has a stablecoin settlement partnership with Visa, putting it at the heart of the emerging blockchain payments space.

Ethereum is about quality rather than quantity

Ethereum is a different kettle of fish. It works more as a secure backbone to on-chain finance, and although it processes fewer transactions, they have a higher value. That doesn't make it worse than Solana, it is just different. With almost $56 billion in funds on its ecosystem, it accounts for about 55% of the total cash on blockchain networks.

Sure, it is clunkier than Solana, but it has various so-called "Layer-2" blockchains that make it more scalable and help it handle higher volumes. Layer 2s are like sideroads that take traffic off a congested highway -- they sit on top of a blockchain like Ethereum and process transactions faster and at a lower costs. Solana doesn't need Layer 2s, but it also doesn't have Ethereum's track record for security and reliability.

Buy Solana, but not because of transaction volumes

If you want exposure to cryptocurrency or stablecoins, both Solana and Ethereum could have a place in a balanced crypto portfolio. However, don't buy Solana based on transaction volumes alone, because that's one area where it is always going to come out on top. What's more exciting are deals like the one with Visa that combine Solana's processing power with traditional finance, as these show it could have a role to play as blockchain becomes more mainstream.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.