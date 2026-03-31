Is Solana a Good Investment for Building Wealth?

Key Points

Solana is seeing traction with its blockchain in a few important financial segments.

But that traction hasn't yet yielded consistent increases to the coin's price.

This is an asset that works best as part of a diversified portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

A lot of wealth gets built by patiently waiting as capital compounds over the course of decades. If everything goes according to plan, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could technically fit the bill for the kind of investment that'd work within that dynamic.

It's a blockchain that processes thousands of transactions per second for fractions of a cent apiece, and its ecosystem has already attracted billions of dollars into its decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Institutional investors seeking to use the network as a place for managing and trading tokenized assets like stocks could be its next frontier for growth.

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But exciting and wealth-building are not always the same thing in an investment. So is Solana a smart pick for bolstering your nest egg over the long term, or not?

There's a strong ecosystem here

If Solana is going to be a good wealth-building investment, its ecosystem will need to continue to flourish and expand, attracting a lot more capital to the chain, and generating a lot more demand for the coin along the way.

Today, the network's DeFi total value locked (TVL) is near $6.6 billion, with $15.2 billion in stablecoins parked on the chain. At the end of March 2024, its TVL was $4.8 billion, so the last two years have seen some steady growth despite frequently bearish market conditions in crypto.

Furthermore, Solana ranked first among all blockchains in decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) volume in 2025, and its DEXes cleared more than $3.4 billion in February 2026 alone; each dollar of that volume burned a little Solana when it changed hands.

Nonetheless, the coin is currently down by a brutal 70% from its January 2025 peak. In other words, there's a real divergence between growing utilization of the network and the market's willingness to pay for the coin that makes it all happen. And that somewhat detracts from the idea that continuing to scale up its DeFi and its other on-chain financial functions will help the asset to compound in value over time.

This one tends to be a wild ride for holders

So, at least on paper, Solana has strong technical bones and plenty of ongoing economic activity to justify its value. The trouble with the coin as a wealth-building investment is that despite its strengths, it's extremely volatile.

During the 2021-2022 crypto bear market, Solana fell by approximately 97% from its peak to its trough. An asset that can lose nearly all its value when the market turns over is not something you can really build a well-diversified portfolio around. At best, it's something you can choose to add as a small allocation, long after higher-priority investments like stocks, index funds, and probably Bitcoin are already in place.

The time horizon for this investment needs to stretch at least five years to ensure that you'll weather the drawdowns this asset has historically delivered. If those conditions are met, Solana's ongoing adoption, improving technology, and maturing ecosystem could offer meaningful upside over time, boosting a wealth-generation portfolio along the way. Just don't over-commit to it, and keep your expectations aligned with what it's actually accomplishing.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.