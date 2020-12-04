Solana Devs Call ‘All Hands on Deck’ as Unknown Bug Stops Block Production

Solana, a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain championed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is “stuck” due to an unknown issue, according to the project’s GitHub.

“At approximately 1:46pm UTC on December 5th, 2020, the Solana Mainnet Beta cluster stopped producing blocks at slot 53,180,900, which prevented any new transactions from being confirmed,” a Solana Medium post reads. “The Solana team is actively working with the validator community to restart the network.”

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, has called for “all hands on deck,” referring to the network validators who process transactions.

The Solana blockchain explorer confirms no blocks are currently being produced.

Yakovenko did not return questions for comment by press time.

This is a developing story.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.