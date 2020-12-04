Cryptocurrencies

Solana Devs Call ‘All Hands on Deck’ as Unknown Bug Stops Block Production

William Foxley CoinDesk
Solana, a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain championed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is “stuck” due to an unknown issue, according to the project’s GitHub.

  • “At approximately 1:46pm UTC on December 5th, 2020, the Solana Mainnet Beta cluster stopped producing blocks at slot 53,180,900, which prevented any new transactions from being confirmed,” a Solana Medium post reads. “The Solana team is actively working with the validator community to restart the network.”
  • Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, has called for “all hands on deck,” referring to the network validators who process transactions.
  • The Solana blockchain explorer confirms no blocks are currently being produced.
  • Yakovenko did not return questions for comment by press time.

This is a developing story.

