Is Solana a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Solana's fast throughput is the most valuable feature, supporting its potential within the financial services industry.

Not only is there intense competition from other blockchain networks and traditional payment enterprises, but Solana also faces legal and regulatory challenges.

Solana might only be a suitable opportunity for investors who have the highest risk tolerance.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

The investment community has lost its appetite for digital assets. The entire cryptocurrency market sports a valuation of $2.4 trillion, which is down 43% (as of March 18) from a peak of $4.2 trillion in October last year. Bitcoin's poor performance since then is dragging down the overall industry.

During times of weakness like this, however, the best investors think opportunistically about ways to allocate capital. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is an interesting cryptocurrency due to its unique properties that help it stand out in a crowded field. It has gotten crushed as well, with the digital asset's price tanking 66% from its record in January 2025.

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Should you buy Solana right now? Let's dissect key aspects of the bull and bear case.

Solana's compelling properties could lead to adoption in the payments space

Solana's current market cap of $50 billion makes it one of the leaders in the cryptocurrency market. That's understandable, as this blockchain network is known for its incredible throughout. Solana is currently processing nearly 3,600 transactions per second at extremely low costs. It also has functionality for smart contracts, allowing developers to introduce new applications.

Solana's tokens can be used in decentralized finance, and its network hosts stablecoin projects. What's more, Solana facilitates the tokenization of real-world assets. It's notable that major financial companies, like Visa, PayPal, and Western Union, are all working with Solana.

Maybe Solana's biggest potential is in payments. It launched Solana Pay in 2022 to enable merchants to accept transactions with zero fees and instant settlement. Solana Pay is partnered with Shopify.

There appears to be a meaningful Solana ecosystem. The network has just under $7 billion in total value locked on the blockchain, and it handled $29 billion in trading volume in the last seven days. There are also Solana spot exchange-traded funds available.

Competition and legal troubles cast a shadow on Solana's potential

As is the case with any digital asset, Solana's biggest bear case centers on long-term uncertainty. It's impossible to predict how things will play out over the next five or 10 years as they relate to technical development and adoption trends.

Solana also faces competition, most notably from Ethereum, which has a full-time developer community that's 3 times larger. Ethereum also has an estimated 53% market share for hosting stablecoins. And its market cap of $255 billion is 400% more valuable than the Solana network.

Competition also comes from the financial services industry. The dominance of credit card companies and traditional payment rails will be difficult to disrupt.

In the past, Solana has had issues with network stability. There have been many instances of outages that undermine trust. This poses an ongoing risk. If Solana wants to underpin more of the financial plumbing in the digital economy, it needs to be reliable.

Investors should also think about legal and regulatory challenges. Uncertainty around the classification of Solana tokens as securities could restrict more capital from flowing into the ecosystem. And there are concerns about fraudulent activity related to meme coins.

Due to long-term uncertainty, Solana is an extremely high-risk opportunity

The only reason, in my view, that investors would want to buy Solana right now is because it's trading significantly below its peak. Unsurprisingly, the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile. And token prices fluctuate based on rapidly changing market sentiment.

Perhaps investors who decide to buy Solana today are simply banking on it recovering amid a broader market rally, with the intention to sell and capture profits. If this is the path you choose, then understand that it's a risky endeavor that mirrors speculative behavior.

From a fundamental perspective, Solana appears to be one of the top cryptocurrencies that investors can choose from, despite the legal and regulatory questions. Its special properties of speed and low costs at least give it a shot at being adopted in different ways over the long term.

Only investors who have the risk appetite should consider buying Solana right now.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, PayPal, Shopify, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.