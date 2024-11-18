News & Insights

SOL Global Invests in Solana for Future Growth

November 18, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

SOL Global Investments (TSE:SOL) has released an update.

SOL Global Investments has made an initial $2 million investment in Solana, acquiring 8,123 tokens with plans to stake them for potential price appreciation and yield. The company aims to expand its focus on digital assets, seeing Solana’s technology as pivotal in the digital economy. SOL Global’s strategy highlights its belief in the transformative potential of blockchain and decentralized finance.

