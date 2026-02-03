Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) Price Target Increased by 120.00% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Sol-Gel Technologies (NasdaqCM:SLGL) has been revised to $112.20 / share. This is an increase of 120.00% from the prior estimate of $51.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.74% from the latest reported closing price of $66.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sol-Gel Technologies. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGL is 0.10%, an increase of 2,549.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 190.15% to 429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 218K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 221.47% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 205K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLGL by 27.36% over the last quarter.

